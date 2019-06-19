Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

That ended an 11-game power drought for Anderson, who's hit .231 (9-for-39) with a single RBI since his last long ball. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing a mediocre .246/.332/.386 with eight homers and 30 RBI in 70 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories