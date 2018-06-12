Marlins' Brian Anderson: Swats fourth homer Monday
Anderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.
It's only his fourth homer of the year but second in the last seven games, and Anderson now boasts a massive .436/.488/.769 slash line through 10 contests in June with six runs and eight RBI. The 25-year-old is blossoming into a genuine offensive threat for the Marlins.
