Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

He's now gone yard in back-to-back games in Detroit, doubling his homer total on the year to a modest four. Anderson's .234/.311/.351 slash line through 45 contests isn't any better, but the 26-year-old's recent form offers some hope that he's headed into a hot streak.

