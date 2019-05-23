Marlins' Brian Anderson: Swats fourth homer
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
He's now gone yard in back-to-back games in Detroit, doubling his homer total on the year to a modest four. Anderson's .234/.311/.351 slash line through 45 contests isn't any better, but the 26-year-old's recent form offers some hope that he's headed into a hot streak.
