Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

The homer was his second of the season. The 24-year-old's now gone 5-for-16 since getting bumped out of the starting spot at third base by the return of Martin Prado, but manager Don Mattingly continues to give Anderson regular playing time in right field. He doesn't have a lot of home run upside, but his 16 RBI in 28 games leads the Marlins.