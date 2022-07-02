Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

In his fourth game back from the injured list, Anderson took Josiah Gray deep in the third inning for a solo shot to get the Marlins on the board, before adding an insurance run in the sixth on a single. Anderson hadn't homered since May 14 and has only three long balls on the year in 36 games, but his .276/.378/.431 slash line is actually slightly above his career line.