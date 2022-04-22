Anderson went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at third base and hitting eighth, Anderson brought home the first run of the game in the second inning with a fielder's choice, before scoring on Jazz Chisholm's seventh-inning homer. Anderson has started eight of the Marlins' 12 games so far, splitting his time between third base and the outfield corners while slashing .269/.424/.346. Thursday's RBI and steal were both his first of the year.