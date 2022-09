Anderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Anderson will hit the bench after he started each of the past eight games at either third base, right field or designated hitter. With Avisail Garcia (hamstring) on the injured list, Joey Wendle (core) day-to-day and with Garrett Cooper owning a .594 OPS since the All-Star break, Anderson should have a fairly clear path to steady playing time the rest of the way even if he doesn't have a lineup spot at any one position.