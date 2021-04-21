Anderson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson has hit just .120 with a double, one RBI and eight strikeouts in his last six games. Jon Berti will take his place at third base Wednesday, batting seventh.
