Marlins' Brian Anderson: Three hits in loss to Phillies
Anderson went 3-for-5 in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
It's his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven contests, and Anderson has a solid .286/.403/.375 slash line since the All-Star break, albeit with only one homer, three RBI and eight runs in 15 games. His lack of power and the unappealing lineup around him puts a firm limit on the 25-year-old's fantasy ceiling, but he still has value in deeper formats, particularly those that use OBP.
