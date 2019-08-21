Marlins' Brian Anderson: Three hits in loss
Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Marlins' 5-1 loss to the Braves.
Anderson has rebounded from a rough July in a major way, kicking off the current month with a 1.126 OPS in 18 games. He'll put a five-game hitting streak on the line when he returns to the lineup Wednesday as the Marlins' No. 3 batter.
