Anderson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The 26-year-old has been heating up since the second half of May, slashing .283/.353/.517 over his last 16 games with three homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Anderson's upside remains limited both by his own lack of plus power and the lineup around him, but his moderate production and position flexibility gives him value in deeper fantasy formats.