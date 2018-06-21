Anderson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Anderson came through with an RBI single in the ninth inning as the Marlins mounted a late rally, but he was left stranded on second as the tying run to end the game. The 25-year-old is hitting .333 in June and leads the Marlins in both RBI (36) and runs scored (41).

