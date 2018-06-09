Marlins' Brian Anderson: Three more hits Friday
Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 4-0 win over the Padres.
The 25-year-old remains locked in at the plate, hitting safely in 14 of his last 16 games with a stellar .391/.443/.563 slash line over that stretch. Anderson doesn't do much other than collect base hits, though -- he has one homer, nine RBI and nine runs over his hot streak, and three homers and 30 RBI in 63 games on the season despite a .304/.377/.426 performance.
