Anderson has gone 9-for-31 (.290) through 12 Grapefruit League games with a double, a home run and a 0:14 BB:K.
The 27-year-old saw his strikeout rate rise to 28.8 percent last season, but Anderson's 45.0 percent rate this spring is something else entirely. There's little reason to put much stock in the small spring sample, as Anderson has wielded a consistent bat for the Marlins the last two years, slashing .259/.343/.467 with 31 homers and 104 RBI in 185 games. He still has time in camp to find his timing at the plate.
