Anderson went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Braves.

It's his third multi-hit performance in his last five games, although it speaks to the weak lineup around him that Anderson has only two runs and two RBI to show for it during that stretch. He now sports a respectable .273/.355/.382 slash line on the season, and he'll likely continue to hit in the heart of the Marlins' order given manager Don Mattingly's lack of better options.