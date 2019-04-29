Manager Don Mattingly admitted Sunday that Anderson will be used in right field for the foreseeable future, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. "Right field turned into kind of a mess," Mattingly said. "[Anderson] kind of solidified that."

Anderson essentially split time between third base and right field in 2018, logging 64 starts at the former position and 89 at the latter. He was expected to settle in primarily at the hot corner this season, but a long-term calf injury to Opening Day right fielder Garrett Cooper coupled with underwhelming runs at the position from Peter O'Brien, Austin Dean and Rosell Herrera has paved the way for Anderson to see more work in the outfield. With 19 starts at third and eight in right field already under his belt, Anderson looks poised to maintain dual eligibility heading into 2020.