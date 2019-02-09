Marlins' Brian Anderson: Viewed as third baseman
President of baseball operations Michael Hill said Saturday that the Marlins plan to deploy Anderson as their primary third baseman this season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson opened 2018 as the team's everyday third baseman but moved to right field for a large portion of the season to create room in the lineup when Martin Prado returned from the disabled list. Prado still remains on the Miami roster, but it appears the Marlins may be an envisioning the oft-injured veteran as more of a part-time utility player at this stage of his career. Since Anderson maintains eligibility at both third base and the outfield in most leagues after starting 70-plus games at both spots last season, a permanent deployment at the hot corner won't have much impact on his fantasy outlook. Instead, it's more likely to be beneficial to corner-outfield options such as Austin Dean, Curtis Granderson, Peter O'Brien and Garrett Cooper, whose path to at-bats may have been more blocked if Anderson was a fixture there.
