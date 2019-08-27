Marlins' Brian Anderson: Will avoid surgery
After visiting a specialist, it's been determined that Anderson will not require surgery on his left hand, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Anderson suffered a broken finger in his left hand Friday after being struck by a pitch, and while he's already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, it's positive news that he'll be able to avoid surgery. He should be ready for the start of spring training.
