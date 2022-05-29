Anderson (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said that Anderson is showing improvement after lower-back spasms resulted in him being scratched from the lineup in Saturday's 4-1 win, but the Marlins will still look to stay away from the 29-year-old in the series finale. Before the back issue surfaced, Anderson had made 12 consecutive starts at either third base, left field or right field, but he's expected to move into more of a utility role once he's back to full strength.