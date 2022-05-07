De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. De La Cruz will likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
