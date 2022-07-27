De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

De La Cruz started in each of the Marlins' last four games, going 4-for-14 with a home run and a stolen base. Despite his quality work the past few days, De La Cruz still looks like the Marlins' fourth outfielder while all of Jesus Sanchez, JJ Bleday and Avisail Garcia are available.

