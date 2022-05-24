De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Garrett Cooper occupying the designated-hitter spot, Jorge Soler is back in left field for the first time in more than a week, which leaves no room in the Miami outfield for De La Cruz. After making three consecutive starts to close out the weekend, De La Cruz looks primed to serve as the Marlins' fourth outfielder moving forward while Soler, Jesus Sanchez and Avisail Garcia typically compose the Miami outfield from left to right in most games.