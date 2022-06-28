De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

De La Cruz had started in each of the past three games and went 1-for-9 with a solo home run in those contests, but most of his opportunities are likely to come against left-handed pitching moving forward. Jorge Soler, Jesus Sanchez and Avisail Garcia will compose the Marlins' outfield from left to right Tuesday, and that trio should regularly pick up starts versus right-handed pitchers like the Cardinals' Dakota Hudson.