De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.

De La Cruz struck out in each of his first two trips to the plate before launching a leadoff home run off Calvin Faucher to open the fifth, putting the Marlins up 6-1. It was the outfielder's fourth home run this month and the third in his last eight contests. However, he's still batting just .231 in July after Wednesday's win and has now struck out six times over his last three games.