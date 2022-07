De La Cruz went 3-for-3 with a walk, three doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Mets.

All three two-baggers came against New York start Chris Bassitt, who only gave up six hits in total over 6.1 innings. De La Cruz is enjoying a productive stretch at the plate, batting .314 (11-for-35) over his last 12 games (10 starts) with five doubles, three homers, five RBI and six runs.