De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.

De La Cruz took Noah Syndergaard deep in the fourth inning to account for three of his four RBI. He's started each of the Marlins' last four games with Avisail Garcia (hamstring) sidelined, and he has three hits in 12 at-bats in that span -- including two home runs. De La Cruz has hit just .214 across 283 plate appearances for the season, though he appears to have a clear path to playing time across the final few weeks of the campaign.