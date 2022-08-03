De La Cruz will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With Avisail Garcia (hamstring) landing on the injured list Wednesday, De La Cruz looks like he'll have a clear path to a regular role in the Miami outfield, at least until one of Garcia or Jorge Soler (back) is activated. De La Cruz had already started each of the past six games while going 3-for-20 with a double, a walk and a run.