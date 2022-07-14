De La Cruz will start in right field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz will garner his seventh consecutive start Thursday, but since producing three doubles in a July 8 win over the Mets, he's gone 2-for-19 with 10 strikeouts. Jorge Soler (pelvis) has appeared in two rehab games for Double-A Pensacola and could be activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend, at which point De La Cruz will likely fade into a reserve role.
