De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
His fifth-inning blast off Noah Syndergaard proved to be the winning run with Sandy Alcantara firing up another gem on the mound for the Marlins. De la Cruz has gone deep in back-to-back games to give him six homers on the year, but despite consistent playing time lately he's slashing a lopsided .200/.228/.509 over his last 20 contests, with seven of his 11 hits (two doubles and five home runs) going for extra bases.