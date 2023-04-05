De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

De La Cruz will sit for the third time in seven games this season, but he still appears to have the edge on Jesus Sanchez for the primary starting role in left field. Aside from a three-hit performance in Monday's 11-1 loss, however, De La Cruz has otherwise come up empty at the plate in his other three starts.