De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

De La Cruz launched a solo shot in the fifth inning, then sent JJ Bleday home on a single in the ninth. The home run was his first since July 5, his third of the month and his seventh of the year. The outfielder has five hits in his last six games, raising his batting average from .209 to .218 during that span. It comes after he went hitless in his previous five games.