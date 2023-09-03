De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

De La Cruz reached base in each of his first four trips to the plate and launched his first home run since Aug. 9 in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a commanding 9-1 lead. It was the outfielder's fourth game this season with four hits and he's now hit safely in five straight. De La Cruz has also recorded at least one RBI in three consecutive games and at least one extra-base hit in three of his last four.