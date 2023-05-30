De La Cruz will bat leadoff Tuesday against the Padres.
It's his first start at leadoff this year. De La Cruz struggled in the final two games of the Marlins' three-game weekend series against the Angels, but he boasts a .330/.384/.517 batting line through 99 total plate appearances in May.
