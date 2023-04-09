De La Cruz went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

De La Cruz opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning of Carlos Carrasco and added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The third-year outfielder had only four hits over his first 21 plate appearances, so Sunday's performance could get De La Cruz back on track after a slow start.