De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

De La Cruz entered Wednesday in a 2-for-23 skid over his last nine games. That changed in a big way as the Marlins unleashed 21 hits in the matinee contest. The outfielder is slashing .269/.346/.377 with a home run, eight RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases through 34 contests, though he's mainly been limited to a part-time role.