De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts and will head to the bench for the second time through the first four contests of the season. Jesus Sanchez will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Riding pine Friday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Starting in left field Thursday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: To get bulk of outfield reps early•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: A good bet to make roster•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: On roster bubble•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Slugs 13th homer•