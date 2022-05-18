De La Cruz (forearm) isn't starting Wednesday against Washington, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old started in the last three games and went 4-for-9 with three doubles, a run and a strikeout. However, he was removed from Tuesday's win over the Nationals after being his by a pitch on his right forearm. It's not yet clear whether De La Cruz will be available off the bench, but Jesus Sanchez will start in center field and bat sixth.
