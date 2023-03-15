De La Cruz could be squeezed off the Opening Day roster after the Marlins signed Jose Iglesias and Yuli Gurriel, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The two veterans seem assured of spots, likely leaving just one spot for either De La Cruz or Jesus Sanchez, and unfortunately for the former, Sanchez is out of minor-league options while De La Cruz isn't. The 26-year-old's best chance of breaking camp with a big-league assignment might come if the Marlins decide they need extra outfield depth to help ease Jazz Chisholm into his new duties in center field. De La Cruz has shown some power this spring, going 7-for-27 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, two triple and a homer), but he also sports a 0:8 BB:K, which won't help his case.