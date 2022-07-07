De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After sitting against Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani in Wednesday's 5-2 loss, the righty-hitting De La Cruz will remain on the bench against a righty (Trevor Williams) for the second game in a row. While Jorge Soler (pelvis) remains on the injured list, De La Cruz should keep playing regularly against lefties, but Jon Berti looks set to replace him in left field more often than not versus right-handed pitching.