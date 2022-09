De La Cruz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After accounting for the Marlins' only run in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies with a solo shot, De La Cruz will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row. With Avisail Garcia (hamstring) heading back to the injured list Tuesday, De La Cruz appears to be the Marlins' preferred option to replace Garcia in right field.