De La Cruz will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll be included in the starting nine for the sixth time in eight games and should have a clearer path to a near-everyday role in the Miami outfield while Jorge Soler (pelvis) is on the 10-day injured list. De La Cruz hasn't done much lately to get prospective fantasy managers excited about his outlook, however, as he's slashing .192/.232/.333 with three home runs, two stolen bases, nine runs and eight RBI in 26 games since the beginning of June.