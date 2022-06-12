De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

The Marlins rallied in the second inning, with De La Cruz drawing a bases-loaded walk. He also got aboard in the sixth with a fielder's choice, which led to him stealing second. While he's just 7-for-35 (.200) through nine games in June, he's added three RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder owns a .227/.290/.299 slash line with a home run, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base across 107 plate appearances. He should continue to play semi-regularly, though he's more of a fourth outfielder for the Marlins.