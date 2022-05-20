De La Cruz (forearm) is starting in left field and batting seventh Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old was hit by a pitch on the right forearm Tuesday and sat out Wednesday's contest, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after Miami's scheduled day off Thursday. De La Cruz has a .325/.417/.475 slash line with one home run, five RBI and six runs in 48 plate appearances this season.