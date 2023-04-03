De La Cruz is starting in left field and batting seventh for the Marlins in Monday's game versus the Twins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports..
It's the third start for De La Cruz in his team's first five games, giving him a 3-2 edge over Jesus Sanchez. The 26-year-old is hitless in his first seven plate appearances with three strikeouts and no walks.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Riding pine Friday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Starting in left field Thursday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: To get bulk of outfield reps early•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: A good bet to make roster•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: On roster bubble•