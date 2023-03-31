De La Cruz is absent from the Marlins' lineup Friday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker said prior to Opening Day that De La Cruz would be in line for most of the starts in left field, but he'll be on the bench for the second game even with the club facing a lefty. Yuli Gurriel will play first base, with Garrett Cooper moving to designated hitter and Jorge Soler going to the outfield.