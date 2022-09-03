site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Riding pine Saturday
De La Cruz isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz was called up by the Marlins on Friday and will be on the bench for a second consecutive game. Peyton Burdick, JJ Bleday and Brian Anderson are starting in the outfield from left to right.
