De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz made the Marlins' Opening Day roster this year and slashed .316/.440/.474 with a homer, five RBI and three runs over 16 games. However, he saw fairly inconsistent playing time, so he should see at-bats on a more regular basis in Jacksonville.
