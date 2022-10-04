De la Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old launched his 13th homer of the year off Bryce Elder in the third inning to close the book on the scoring for the night. De La Cruz has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors over the last couple weeks, slashing .436/.448/.800 over his last 14 games with four homers and 16 RBI, and the late-season surge should give him a leg up for a starting job in the Miami outfield heading into 2023.