De La Cruz is starting in left field and batting seventh for the Marlins on Thursday versus the Mets.
Manager Skip Schumaker intimated Wednesday that De La Cruz would likely get the bulk of the reps in left field in the early going, and it is indeed the right-handed hitter in left for the opener even with Max Scherzer toeing the rubber. Jesus Sanchez will come off the bench.
