De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

The Marlins went 3-for-3 on steal attempts against Reds rookie catcher Michael Papierski, allowing De La Cruz to swipe his first bag since June 19 and only his third of the year. The 25-year-old outfielder hasn't done much at the plate either, and he's slashing a sluggish .221/.250/.412 through 22 games in July with three homers, six runs and seven RBI.